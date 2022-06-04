Chamisa Prepares To Rule, Assures War Vets Safety

By-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said that he was ready to occupy the state house and give the country a new lease of life.

The youthful opposition leaders posted on Twitter Saturday that his government would respect the liberation war veterans and hive them their space.

He posted:

Our generation is now ready to take over and give full effect and meaning to the LIBERATION DREAM. Ours is the TRANSFORMATION TASK! We’re the Transformation generation. We honour the outgoing liberation generation. All hands on deck!

