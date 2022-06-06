Grace’s First Husband, “Spiller Of Secrets” Dies

The man accused of spilling a lot of state secrets on social media, former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s first husband Stanley Goreraza has died after battling cancer and suffering stroke.

Although efforts to get an official comment from his family were fruitless yesterday, a notice seen by NewsDay directed to Volendam Court residents in Harare, where Goreraza was staying at the time of his death, said he had died yesterday morning.

“Good morning. I hope I find you all well. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of our dear friend, Stanley Goreraza. He passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer and stroke. May his dear soul rest in peace,” read the message to residents at the flat situated in Harare’s Avenues area.

Air Force of Zimbabwe spokesperson Squadron Leader Donovan Muroyiwa said he was not yet aware of the development. “I’m not yet aware of his death,” Muroyiwa said.

Goreraza, who was once married to Grace before they separated and she married the late former President Robert Mugabe, once served as an Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot. He and Grace had a son together, Russel Goreraza.

After Mugabe snatched Grace away from him, Goreraza was posted to serve as a military attaché, in China and later in India.

Mourners are gathered at number 2665 Mahogany Circle in New Marlborough. —Newsday

