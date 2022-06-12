ZimEye
It’s tragic to lose any Zimbabwean, whether to domestic violence to ritual killing or to an accident. We all matter otherwise nobody matters. But what crass is trying to extract political capital out of a tragic domestic violence case possibly by a twisted individual?— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) June 11, 2022
