Police Threaten Citizens Over Moreblessing Ali Murder

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT

11 JUNE 2022

DISCOVERY OF A BODY AT DENOTA FARM, IN BEATRICE.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the discovery of a mutilated body at plot number 321 Denota Farm, Beatrice, in a well on 11th June 2022.

The body was observed by Linnah Mukandi (57), who is the mother to the suspect Pius Jamba. The Police has been in contact with Moreblessing Ali’s family and has stepped up the identification process through forensic science analysts. The results will be made public as soon as they are out.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is disturbed by some politicians, including some lawyers, who are issuing threats to Government officials and the Police in connection with this sad case. Some are openly inciting violence. The public is urged to be patient and allow the current criminal investigations to proceed smoothly.

The Police reiterates that this is a callous and heinous crime of which all efforts will be made to ensure that suspects are brought to book without fail. However, any form of intimidation or threats under the guise of politics or social media antics are being monitored by the Police.

Politicians should not interfere with criminal investigations and allow the due processes of the law to be followed.

The Police will leave no stone unturned in order to locate the suspect, Pius Jamba and any other suspects linked to this case.

The Police will release detailed information soon.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters

