Zanu PF Hooligans Abduct 20 Women At Moreblessing Ali Funeral

ALERT – About 20 CCC women who had come to mourn Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime have been kidnapped by Zanu PF thugs who are also beating up family members. Zanu PF has ordered the family to leave the funeral. ZBC is recording. Our security team is on the ground to bring sanity

