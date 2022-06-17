WATCH- Makhadzi Dancing To Her Favorite Zim Song

By A Correspondent- South African musician Makhadzi’s love for Zimbabweans and Zimbabwean music is quite unmatched.

A video of Makhadzi dancing to her favourite Zimbabwean song has sent social media into a frenzy.

In a video shared by Jah Signal, Makhadzi can be seen seated with her friends at a groove enjoying some drinks.

The Dj then acknowledged Makhadzi’s presence and mentioned how he knows that she loves Zimbabwean music. He decided to dedicate Jah Signals’ song Sweety (Shinga Muroora) to Makhadzi.

The moment Jah Signal’s song was played, Makhadzi quickly jumped up from the couch and started dancing as she sang along. Her friends and spectators in the club hype her as she danced to her favourite song.

Watch the video below;

