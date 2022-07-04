Sikhala Poisoned In Remand Prison?

By- Detained CCC vice-chairman Job Sikhala is said to have fallen ill in remand Prison.

Sikhala and his colleague Godfrey Sithole were arrested three weeks ago for challenging the police to hold Zanu PF accountable for the gruesome murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Accounting Sikhala’s ill-health, freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the CCC deputy chairman is struggling with his health.

Posted Chin’ono:

I have just come from seeing Zimbabwean opposition MP and lawyer

@JobSikhala1

and his MP colleague Godfrey Sithole. Job is not feeling well, he was struggling to walk, and he says his chest is painful. He was jailed for communicating a message on behalf of his clients as a lawyer.

