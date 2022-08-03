Mnangagwa A Disgrace To Entire Nation
3 August 2022
ED Be Ashamed
By Jeffryson Chitando
Emmerson Mnangagwa you are a lawyer where on earth have you heard a suspect being denied bail for an allegation?
Mnangagwa you are becoming a disgrace to justice.You are a disgrace before the law.
Mnangagwa you don’t capture the courts to such an extend , it’s political desperation of highest disorder
Mnangagwa please cruelty is not measured by any human made instrument but by human judgement.The human judgement has put you on 15/10 cruelty level.
FreeJobSikala& OtherPoliticalPrisoners
Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good for Citizens who want better change in Zimbabwe