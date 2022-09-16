Its Very Foolish To Let Mnangagwa Determine Our Future: Musengezi

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi has rejected the idea of giving President Emmerson Mnangagwa a second term in office saying the state of the economy does not permit such a move.

Posting on Twitter, Musengezi who last year took Zanu PF to court challenging the elevation of Mnangagwa to the helm of party, said Zimbabweans should not entrust their future in the hands of someone old determine their future.

Mnangagwa turned 80 yday. Some Cdes are saying since he wants 5 more years as ‘president’ let’s give him.

This means he’ll finish his 2nd unproductive term when he is 86. For me it’s a big NO

Considering our economy, it’s very foolish to let someone this old determine our future pic.twitter.com/Vxys4S8eCE — Sybeth Musengezi (@MusengeziSybeth) September 16, 2022

