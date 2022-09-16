Its Very Foolish To Let Mnangagwa Determine Our Future: Musengezi
By A Correspondent| Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi has rejected the idea of giving President Emmerson Mnangagwa a second term in office saying the state of the economy does not permit such a move.
Posting on Twitter, Musengezi who last year took Zanu PF to court challenging the elevation of Mnangagwa to the helm of party, said Zimbabweans should not entrust their future in the hands of someone old determine their future.