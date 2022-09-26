Cleric Arrested For Raping Minors

THEY respected the pastor and treated him like family.

But little did they know he was committing evil deeds throughout the six years they knew him.

According to members of the family from Mamelodi, Tshwane, the pastor rapəd and səxually assaulted their kids. He was bust last month for allegedly rap_ing a 13-year-old. The man even səxually harassed the girl’s 10-year-old sister.

The children’s furious father (39) told Daily Sun: “My daughter told me in August that he rapəd her four times.”

The girl told him she was rapəd in December, January and June. She said sometimes the pastor would touch and show her his privatə parts.

“This pastor is a born-again Christian and we attend the same church,” he said, adding that he didn’t suspect anything as the pastor was married.

“He would visit my home when we were at work, and rapə my children,” he said.

The pastor made his second appearance in the Mamelodi Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 20 September, and the case was postponed to 5 October.

Constable Lethabo Mashiloane said: “A case of rapə was opened and a man (38) was arrested.”

— Daily Sun

