Slain Opposition Activist’s Family Under Government Agents Surveillance ?

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change‘s Southend branch has claimed that Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives are following and intimidating the children of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a post on Twitter this Thursday, the party said:

We are disturbed to hear slain #CCC activist #MoreblessingAli’s grieving children are being followed & intimidated by @edmnangagwa’s Central Intelligence Organisation operatives. This is a despicable corrupt use of state resources. Is it not enough that you killed their mum?

Moreblessing Ali went missing on 24 May 2022 after she had been kidnapped by Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime.

Her mutilated body was found in a disused well on 11 June.

Jamba who is believed to be a ZANU PF member was arrested in Hurungwe five days after the discovery of Ali’s body at his mother’s plot.

Moreblessing’s body is yet to be buried with her family demanding that their lawyer, Job Sikhala, be released first.

Sikhala, who was at the forefront in demanding justice for Moreblessing, was arrested alongside Chitungwiza North member of Parliament Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC activists over the violence which erupted during Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake. – Pindula News

