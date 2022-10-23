ZimEye
1/2 On 21/10/22, Police in Harare arrested Blessing Stephen (40) for a case of murder which occurred along Leopold Takawira Road near Parirenyatwa Hospital on the same date at around 1515 hours. The suspect, who is a tout, allegedly struck the victim, Mafu Sipho (58), twice on— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) October 23, 2022
2/2 the face with a clenched fist after the victim had snatched ZWL$350, which the suspect got paid after loading a city-bound mushika-shika Honda Fit vehicle.
