Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) says corruption is killing the economy, not sanctions.

In a statement on Tuesday, CCC Namibia described the anti-sanctions day as a nonevent.

“It’s poor governance, gross abuse of human rights, and senseless corruption not targeted sanctions!”, CCC Namibia echoes.

25 October 2022

Citizens in Namibia join the rest of the progressive Zimbabweans across the globe in castigating #RealSanctionsZW imposed on the citizenry by the clueless and politically inept ZANU-PF regime. We have joined the anti-sanctions crusade demonstrating our fury and disgruntlement over perpetual violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. Today is an opportunity to raise our placards advocating for an abrupt end to ZANU-PF-imposed sanctions.

Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa’s desperate regime called for annual protests on the 25th of October, alleging Zimbabwe is being punished for the land reform program under the late President Robert Mugabe in 2000, which forcefully displaced white commercial farmers and gave land to the local people. Citizens in Namibia don’t share the same plate of opinion with the Harare regime because it is quite clear that the U.S. imposed sanctions are not hurting Zimbabwe’s sunken economy, as they don’t affect banks, pointing to billions of misappropriated dollars smuggled to Dubai by the corrupt ZANU-PF stomach politicians.

Moreover, we have witnessed the shameful disappearance of 15billion US dollars from Marange, 60 million covid funds stolen by the former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, Mayor Wadyajena looted 5 million US$ from Cotco, Mupfumira stole close to 100 000 US$ Nssa funds only to mention but a few. Looting and misallocation of the nation cake have authored our unprecedented suffering of innocent citizens in the motherland. We believe that the biggest sanctions in Zimbabwe and the entire region are ZANU-PF. If any sanction should go, it must be the Harare regime!

Apart from their cash nexus syndrome which continues unabated and with impunity, ZANU-PF goes on with their abuse of the fundamental basic human rights, especially during the election season. Throughout our by-election campaign as Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC), we have endured disastrous human butchery, intimidation, torture, arbitrary arrests, and long pre-trial detentions of dissenters. Recently, Matobo, and Insiza by-elections were met with serious state-sponsored violence which saw Hon Tofa hospitalized with broken arms after four able-bodied ZANU-PF thugs tortured her without hearts. Our women change champions were also undressed which is not only unconstitutional but diabolical. Honourable Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and the Nyatsime 15 are rotting in prison for defending the rule of law and constitutionalism.

We recently lost Mboneni Ncube, Langelihle Dube, Moreblessing Ali, Nyasha Zhambe, Chinembiri not forgetting Talent Mabika, Gift Tandare, Learnmore Jongwe, Tonderai, Itai Dzamara on account of politics. May their dear souls rest in peace! Our biggest worry is the weaponization of the law and law fare in Zimbabwe aimed at punishing innocent citizens at the expense of ZANU-PF criminals who are cushioned on partisan grounds. This embargo is the one that should go first.

