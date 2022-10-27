Glen View Residents Breathe Fire As Municipal Officers Fail To Guard Council Premises

Glen View residents question the credibility of Harare Municipal Police Officers, following the cases of theft that happened in the area’s two Clinics (Glen View Poly and Glen View Satellite), while there were Municipal Police Officers guarding the Clinics.

In June 2020 Glen View Poly lost three by (3x) 5000l water tanks and a television and in October the same year another water tank (1x5000l) was stolen at Glen View Satellite.

The Municipal Police Officers who were on duty when the thefts happened failed to explain what transpired, which resulted in non of the stolen equipment being recovered.

According to the residents, pregnant women are now required to fetch water at the clinic and sometimes referred to get assistance at Budiriro Clinic, due water shortages experienced at the two health centres.

