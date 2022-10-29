Robbers Pounce On Church

IN a brazen robbery in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, robbers broke down a door at the residence of a Roman Catholic Church priest before getting away with cash.

The attack took place at the Roman Catholic Church in Emakhandeni suburb.

When B-Metro got to the scene of the robbery on Wednesday morning, plain clothed officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were conducting investigations.

The house had been declared ‘a crime scene under investigation’ and this publication was asked to leave.

But we observed a broken-down door which appeared to have been chopped down with an axe or a sharp object.

Members of the church, who said they had come to console their priest upon hearing the news, could be seen milling around the church premises.

One of the congregants said the armed men demanded cash and got away with $25 000 from the sale of chickens.

“We run a chicken project here at the church and the only money the robbers could find was the cash from the sale of those chickens. We understand that they (robbers) kept demanding the keys to the safe but the priest doesn’t have one in his house,” said the church member.

More to follow……this is a developing story

— BMetro

