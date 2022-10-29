Nick Mangwana: Nothing Wrong With Civil Servants Wasting Work Time At ZANU PF Congress

Spread the love

…Information perm sec Nick Mangwana said there was nothing wrong with civil servants spending work time at the ruling party congress…

The Zanu PF elective congress, which kicked off in Harare on Thursday and ends today, has virtually grounded government business as all Cabinet ministers, secretaries, heads of department and parastatals have been railroaded to the indaba.

Notable faces at the ruling party extravaganza yesterday included Civil Service Commission chairperson Vincent Hungwe, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, directors and parastatal heads, among others.

Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana yesterday said there was nothing wrong with civil servants spending work time at the ruling party congress.

“They have been invited to the congress of a political party to help us understand their policy thrusts which we have to implement in government,” Mangwana said.

In his address, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the party’s first secretary, said Zanu PF’s campaign machinery was now ready to roll with all mobilisation resources already in place.

“Zanu PF is ready. Our systems are oiled. Election materials and resources are in place to mount a roaring campaign for a thunderous victory of our party. The people’s revolution is ongoing and unstoppable,” Mnangagwa said.

“Collectively as delegates at this congress, we pronounce our party’s readiness to yet again win another mandate to govern our beloved motherland.”

Mnangagwa has been endorsed as Zanu PF’s sole presidential candidate.

He will likely square off with opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, whom he narrowly beat in the 2018 disputed elections.

A number of other opposition leaders, including those representing fringe political parties, are also eyeing the presidency.

But Mnangagwa vowed that Zanu PF “will continue to rule the land of our forefathers”.

He also told delegates that the party’s constitution would be amended to align it with the new socio-economic and political realities.

“The amendments to the party constitution which will be tabled at this congress are reflective of the new socio-economic and political realities,” Mnangagwa said.

“These must further enhance efficiency and synergies in the implementation of the party mandate, resolutions, policies and programmes, this is in line with the democratic principles, constitutionalism and the rule of law that anchor our party.”

His deputy Constantino Chiwenga rubbished speculative reports that he was angling to challenge Mnangagwa at the congress, saying: “He is the only leader we know. He deserves another opportunity to lead us. He has everything needed to lead us. We wish many more years for our leader and that God grants him more wisdom. His works have surpassed our expectations.”

Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the Zanu PF leadership in 2017 is, however, being challenged in the High Court by former party youth member Sybeth Musengezi, who claims it was unprocedural.–

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...