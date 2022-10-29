Twitter Executives Shown The Door

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal along with three other top executives including legal executive Vijaya Gadde as soon as he acquired the microblogging site.

Reports claimed that Musk is apparently running a cleaning drive at Twitter and earlier there were reports which said that Musk may fire up to 75% of Twitter’s staff.

CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and self-described free speech absolutist also fired Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, according to people familiar with the matter.

He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

He said in May he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump, whose account was removed after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former U.S. president previously said he won’t return to the platform and has instead launched his own social media app, Truth Social.

Musk tried to calm Twitter employee fears that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter’s content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

As news of the deal spread, some Twitter users were quick to flag their willingness to walk away.

European regulators also reiterated past warnings that, under Musk’s leadership, Twitter must still abide by the region’s Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on companies if they do not control illegal content.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...