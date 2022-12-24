Job Sikhala Misses Christmas

By James Gwati-CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala has missed this year’s Christmas.

The Zengeza West Member of Parliament is spending the Christmas holiday in prison after his arrest in June on trumped-up charges of inciting violence.

His son, Job Sikhala (Jnr), has described his father’s prolonged detention as “cruelty”

He made the remarks while speaking on South African broadcaster SABC News.

The police arrested Sikhala in June on charges of inciting public violence, which erupted during the funeral wake of his deceased client and opposition party member, Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was was killed by a known Zanu PF activist Pius Mukandi.

Job Jnr said:

It is difficult for us to accept that we do not have our father, we cannot believe that he has been incarcerated by this military regime for over 190 days now. It is hard for us to accept this kind of cruelty.

It has been hard on us because Sikhala has 16 children who need to be fed, who need school fees and other expenses. We are surviving on well-wishers who have been giving us money and fuel coupons to visit him because we cannot afford.

Sikhala, who is also caused of obstructing the course of justice, claims his imprisonment is politically motivated adding that the ruling party is afraid his political influence could result in its loss at next year’s elections. He spoke from Chikurubi Prison:

I have prepared myself for a long stay and am ready to stay until the cows come home. This is just an attempt to delay the inevitable, a Zanu PF loss. I am willing to be here until the end.

Sikhala will most likely spend Christmas in jail.

His next court appearance is set for December 29.

