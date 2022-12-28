BREAKING: Tawana Mcgrath Outrightly Wins Audition for ITV Voice Finals

By Showbiz Reporter | This was a mum’s joy as 13y old Tawana Mcgrath went through ITV’s The Voice Kids UK 2022 contest, under the watch of 4 judges who include Will I Am, Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott.

Tawana Mcgrath after his performance – video below…

Tawana heads to the finals tonight, Wed 8pm UK time.

The superstar coaching panel is getting an injection of pop royalty as Boyzone favourite Ronan Keating joins will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones on the hunt for the best young music stars.

Emma Willis is back hosting the series, once again airing over the festive period as a three part television event.

Singers between the ages of seven and 14 will perform in front of the famous big red chairs all in the hope of turning both heads and chairs in their bid to become The Voice Kids champion 2022.

Ronan said “I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids. I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia. The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!”

Danny Jones said: ”The Voice Kids is always the highlight of the year for me – This series I’m sure we’re going to another bunch of amazing young talent, and it’s going to be a real pleasure to have Ronan alongside us as we find ourselves a new little superstar.”

Pixie Lott said: “I’m so excited to be back in the red chair for our magical show! Every year the voices blow me away and I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible show championing our superstars of tomorrow. It’s such an experience for all the talented kids at the start of their career and I love nothing more than working with them and watching them shine bright.

will.i.am said: “”Every year the level of talent of the kids who audition keeps getting better, and The Voice Kids 2022 is sure to kick up the Wow Factor yet again. The Coaches are ready for our new group of young performers, and are delighted to welcome Ronan to the team that will be making many tough decisions this season.”

Ronan replaces Melanie C who is unable to return to the show owing to her forthcoming tour.

The Voice Kids is an ITV Studios production of a Talpa format.

