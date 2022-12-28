Mbappe Salutes Messi

By- French football star Kylian Mbappe has saluted Argentina’s soccer legend, Lionel Messi.

In a post circulating on social media Mbappe said he was learning from Messi:

Kylian Mbappe on Messi:

“We will be fine with Leo. Very fine. I scored two penalties and 3rd one. He scored one and the 2nd one.

He was doing his job in Qatar and I was doing mine too.”

“His job is to help me to be as successful as he is. He told me and I believe in him with all the supply he gives to me and us”

“He always speaks about it. That football is easy’. If you have noticed I am also making things to look easy. I can’t bite the hand that feeds me because of the media.”

“I’m learning a lot from this old man. We level at 1-1 in terms of world cup, but he is miles ahead on everything, my job is to listen to him no matter what.”

