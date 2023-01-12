Shut Up, Support Your Zanu PF Quietly, Cucsman Tells DJ Fantan

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent musician Cucsman has blasted DJ Fantan and Levels of Chillspot Records arguing the two are heartless.

DJ Fantan wrote a statement on Facebook accusing Winky D of hoodwinking young musicians.

This follows the launch of Winky D’s Eureka album – which denounces corruption and looting.

The album has shaken Zanu PF heavyweights.

In response Cucsman took a swipe at the Chillspot Records man for failing to appreciate the beauty of art.

See Cucsman’s statement :

Problem yema ghetto youths akawanda i lack of exposure to information and better things, so zvinhu zvavanoona se success zvinenge zviri zvinhu zvisina kana basa.

Zanupf takes advantage of such foolishness and ignorance ine vana ve Zimbabwe vakawanda , ndokusaka tiine vanhu vakaita sana Fantan Dweet vasingakwanise kuona the bigger picture pamadhiri eshanduko atinowanzotaura , in a normal economy FANTAN and Levels could be millionaires mu music industry, vakatanga kare ,but chavainacho chaicho chine musoro hapana.

By now Chillspot ingadei yave one of the biggest recording label with latest equipment, producing world class music but vachiri kungoshandisa basic stuff apa vachigadzira mat**zvi

https://fb.watch/h-qTn344rN/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...