We Can Fix Country’s Problems Overnight: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Fixing perennial problems in Zimbabwe is simple.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Monday.

The CCC leader also bemoaned the lack of unity and polarisation in the country.

“MY HEART IS FOR ZIMBABWE

But there is so much polarization.

There is just no unity of purpose.Fixing our problems is so simple. It’s not that complex, difficult or impossible.

We must find each other as Zimbabweans!It’s all starts with capable,credible &inclusive leadership!!#Onepeople,” President Chamisa said in a statement.

