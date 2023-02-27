Mnangagwa Sons Blow Cash On Birthday Party As Millions Suffer

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons Collins and Sean are celebrating their birthday in lavish style to reflect their class.

Sean and Collins Mnangagwa are the identical twin sons of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. They turned 36 today and decided to celebrate with a regal photoshoot earlier.

Collins Mnangagwa posted the pictures on his Instagram account, which are an apt reflection of their style.

In the first picture, President Mnangagwa was sitting on a chair, and the twins were leaning on both ends as they all smiled warmly at the camera.

In another picture, the Mnangagwa twins removed their blazers and wore sunglasses as they puffed Cuban cigars. They were sitting in a darkly-furnished room enjoying a game of chess.

Collins Mnangagwa is an engineer by profession. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from the North China Electric Power University in Beijing, China, in 2012.

The younger of the twins, Sean Mnangagwa, is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Army Dismisses Reports That ED’s Son Sean Mnangagwa Was Promoted To Major

Sean attained a Bachelor’s degree in Security and Business Management from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China.

Last year, Sean Mnangagwa lost his 5-year-old son Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa. Mafidi succumbed to pneumonia at a local hospital, which developed from respiratory complications after he took food down the wrong pipe.

Source: iHarare.com

