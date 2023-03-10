All Citizens Have Duty To Fight For Change

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Fellow Citizens as you retire to bed tonight think about the state of our country.

We have normalized the abnormal as a people.

For 40 years we have need reduced to nothing!

This country is being looted hook line and sinker!

It is our duty as a people to fix this!

We can do it if we Register as voters!

Fellow Citizens- your vote is your voice and with your voice you have your power- With your power we can Change the world.

This is the only opportunity we have to change our circumstances.

To win big, We must register big!

Where ever you are- tell a friend, a neighbor, workmate, wife, hauband, your children , schoolmates, boyfriend or girlfriend and all your loved ones to register as voters.

This is the Call the Act

RegisterToVoteZW

