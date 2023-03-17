James Pande Eyes Masvingo Urban Seat

They say it’s dog eat dog …

Zanu PF heavyweights Wellington Mahwende, current deputy mayor of the city of Masvingo and enigmatic business tycoon James Pande have positioned themselves to represent the turbulent party in Masvingo Urban.

The two clash in the epic Zanu PF primary polls set for Saturday.

Mahwende is accused of bribing council officials to land the post of deputy mayor while Pande is a business tycoon who secretly reaped rewards from being Emmerson Mnangagwa’s blue-eyed boy.

The two are also displaying fiery financial prowess in a bid to outdo each other.

Pande reportedly dished out USD 3000 to Zanu PF zealots on Tuesday.

“It’s anybody’s game. Let us wait for Saturday. Let the best candidate carry the day,” a Zanu PF official said.

