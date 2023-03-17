ZEC Claims It Is An Independent Body

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has claimed that it is not working with the ruling Zanu PF party to tilt the elections in its favour as this would affect its integrity as an independent body.

Zimbabwe expects to hold general elections in August this year.

Stakeholders have been complaining over lack of transparency by Zec on important processes like delimitation of constituency boundaries.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim dates for the elections.

In the past elections, Zec was accused of being captured by the ruling party and of working with the army to rig polls.

In a discussion with local media on Zec preparedness to manage this year’s elections on Wednesday, Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa said the commission does not support the ruling party.

“We are not supporting the ruling party; we would not allow that to happen because it will affect our integrity. It would be a disaster; the entire commission itself would not allow that to happen. In fact it’s just not possible to do that looking at how our system is set up, it’s impossible for it to interfere in our work, we continue to be independent, impartial and do what’s best for this country,” Kiwa said.

The Zec deputy chairperson also insisted that all recommendations that were raised in Parliament on the delimitation report were taken on board.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...