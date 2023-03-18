Why Zanu Pf Postponed Primaries Revealed

By A Correspondent- Gross indiscipline, poor logistics and high turnout of aspiring candidates have forced Zanu PF to postpone its primary elections which were set for today.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa surprised Zanu PF stewards by giving the aspirants just a week to campaign in a move which observers say was meant to protect sitting MPs and councillors, with Zimbabwe expected to hold general elections later this year.

Traditionally, Zanu PF would announce the dates for primary elections a month ahead.

Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha admitted that they had failed to finish the vetting process in time for the elections.

We expect the process to be complete this weekend, and recommendations will be taken to the Politburo meeting Monday for consideration. After the Politburo meeting, primary elections will be held,” Bimha said yesterday.

Bimha said those who will be caught rigging or inciting violence will be disqualified.

“Imagine perpetrating violence towards your own party members and what more in the general elections? These are the bad elements we don’t want to see in the party.”

NewsDay Weekender heard that the party leadership was inundated with complaints by aspiring candidates after being barred from submitting their curriculum vitaes by rivals.

In Manicaland, one affected candidate said his name was not spelt correctly on the ballot paper to confuse voters.

There were complaints by some sitting MPs and aspiring candidates who claimed that cell structures had been tempered with.

Most aspiring candidates, including ministers had retreated to their constituencies for campaigning before approval had been granted by the national election directorate.

The ruling party’s highest decision-making body, the politburo, will now meet on Monday to approve candidates that are going to contest the primaries.

