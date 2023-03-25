Zim Football Legend Dies

LEGENDARY former Rio Tinto forward, Peter Phiri has died.

He was 84.

Phiri died peacefully this morning at his daughter’s home in Westlea, Harare.

His daughter Maggy Phiri said Peter had not been well after suffering two strokes in the last two years.

The diminutive former Rio Tinto will be remembered for being part of John Rugg’s ultra-tough, Rio Tinto squad that mesmerised the football scene and missed the championship on a goal difference to Dynamos in 1983.

The celebrated Rio Tinto squad also included the likes of Raphael Phiri, Ephert Lungu, Joseph Zulu and Robert Godoka. – ZBC News

Phiri will be buried in Kadoma.

