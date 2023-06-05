CCC Candidate Accused Of Fondling FAZ Member

MASVINGO – Gutu West CCC aspiring Parliamentary candidate, Ephraim Murudu spent two nights in the cells fromTuesday to Wednesday after he clashed with a Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) activist at Mbirikira polling station in Soti-Source where he was checking his name in the voters’ roll.

Murudu who is a war veteran was charged with indecent assault for allegedly touching a FAZ activist’s breasts. Sources however, said this is just a framed-up charge after Murudu refused to give his details to FAZ activists loitering in the inspection center.

FAZ is an unregistered Zanu PF NGO suspected to be a front for rigging elections. Its members in Gutu were recruited from unemployed youth who are receiving allowances of US$400 a month. FAZ reports and operates directly from the offices of the CIO, according to statements made by CCC MP Tendai Biti in Parliament this week.

Murudu failed to appear in court yesterday allegedly because the cop dealing with his case was not at the station. The Mirror understands that he was finally released on Thursday.

Murudu is represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyer Omen Mafa.The case is that Murudu went to Mbirikira Primary School to check his name in the voters roll and he refused to give his details to the FAZ members. His name was also allegedly missing from the voters roll…Masvingo Mirror

