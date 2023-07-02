Mention One Positive Thing Mr Mnangagwa’s Second Republic Has Achieved

THE ruling ZANU PF party has embarked on a vigorous campaign in Matabeleland North province, where the electorate has been impressed by the Second Republic’s inclusive development.

The party is leaving no stone unturned in its voter mobilisation drive ahead of the country’s general elections set for the 23rd of August.

The campaign trail has been taken to Matabeleland North where the party is targeting the old and young.

“We want to bring home the 5 million votes, we are voting for President Mnangagwa, as young people. We want to ensure our future by voting for President Mnangagwa,” said one electorate.

Riding on the Second Republic’s inclusive development agenda, the ruling party is seeking to consolidate the success story anchored on dam construction, improved power generation and expansion in the mining sector.

“We won’t stop building clinics, schools, roads, ensuring adequate electricity as you have seen at Unit 7 and 8 and developing our Irrigation schemes and the Gwayi-Shangani lake,” said ZANU PF Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson, Cde Richard Moyo.

“We want to see everybody in development. Young people should see their sporting facilities revived here and they must know the party values their input and empowerment,” said ZANU PF Hwange Central candidate, Cde Reeds Dube.

The ruling party is upbeat that voters will give the ZANU PF-led government another mandate to transform lives through tangible infrastructure development projects.-ZBC News

