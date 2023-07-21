Driver Kills 6 People

Spread the love

Shamva Man Sentenced to Community Service and License Suspension for Fatal BMW Accident

Shamva, Zimbabwe – In a high-profile case that shook the community, Benson Sosera, a 31-year-old man from Shamva, has been sentenced to 840 hours of community service and a one-year suspension of his driver’s license. Sosera was found guilty of culpable homicide charges in connection with a tragic accident that occurred in March 2021, resulting in the death of six people and injuring one.

Appearing before Bindura Magistrate, Ms Ruramai Chitumbura, Sosera initially faced a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. However, six months were suspended on the condition that he avoids committing any offense involving negligent killing of another person in a road traffic accident within the next five years. Additionally, the remaining two years of his sentence were suspended provided that he completes 840 hours of community service at Chirume Primary School.

The community service commenced on June 18 and is expected to be completed in 25 weeks. As part of the sentence, Sosera is also prohibited from driving any vehicle in the class he is licensed for a period of 12 months.

The accident, which occurred along the Harare-Mukumbura Road, claimed the lives of Noleen Zihwa, Cynthia Karikoga, Faith Kanakembizi, Blessed Nhamburo, Tendai Mashaya, and Livious Mahoko. Another individual, Farai Zindoga, sustained injuries in the incident.

During the trial, Sosera denied the charges and presented his defense, claiming that he was traveling at 70km per hour when a commuter omnibus was partially parked on the road ahead of him. He stated that a woman suddenly appeared from in front of the omnibus, running onto the road, and despite his attempts to avoid the collision, he ultimately hit her.

According to prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda, the incident occurred around 10.15 am when Sosera, driving his white BMW with no passengers, failed to watch out for other road users and was traveling at excessive speed. After hitting the first victim, the vehicle veered off the road, striking six pedestrians who were walking along the roadside. The six individuals tragically lost their lives instantly, while Zindoga sustained a fractured right lower limb.

The BMW came to rest on a culvert pillar, having traveled approximately 143 meters from the scene of the accident.

Culpable homicide charges carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment or fines up to level 14, as per Zimbabwean law. The community and the families of the victims expressed mixed reactions to the court’s sentencing decision, with some expressing disappointment and calling for stricter punishments, while others found solace in the completion of community service and license suspension.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and cautious driving to ensure the safety of all road users and the need for continuous efforts to promote road safety in Shamva and beyond.Breaking News: Shamva Man Sentenced to Community Service and License Suspension for Fatal BMW Accident

Shamva, Zimbabwe – In a high-profile case that shook the community, Benson Sosera, a 31-year-old man from Shamva, has been sentenced to 840 hours of community service and a one-year suspension of his driver’s license. Sosera was found guilty of culpable homicide charges in connection with a tragic accident that occurred in March 2021, resulting in the death of six people and injuring one.

Appearing before Bindura Magistrate, Ms Ruramai Chitumbura, Sosera initially faced a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. However, six months were suspended on the condition that he avoids committing any offense involving negligent killing of another person in a road traffic accident within the next five years. Additionally, the remaining two years of his sentence were suspended provided that he completes 840 hours of community service at Chirume Primary School.

The community service commenced on June 18 and is expected to be completed in 25 weeks. As part of the sentence, Sosera is also prohibited from driving any vehicle in the class he is licensed for a period of 12 months.

The accident, which occurred along the Harare-Mukumbura Road, claimed the lives of Noleen Zihwa, Cynthia Karikoga, Faith Kanakembizi, Blessed Nhamburo, Tendai Mashaya, and Livious Mahoko. Another individual, Farai Zindoga, sustained injuries in the incident.

During the trial, Sosera denied the charges and presented his defense, claiming that he was traveling at 70km per hour when a commuter omnibus was partially parked on the road ahead of him. He stated that a woman suddenly appeared from in front of the omnibus, running onto the road, and despite his attempts to avoid the collision, he ultimately hit her.

According to prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda, the incident occurred around 10.15 am when Sosera, driving his white BMW with no passengers, failed to watch out for other road users and was traveling at excessive speed. After hitting the first victim, the vehicle veered off the road, striking six pedestrians who were walking along the roadside. The six individuals tragically lost their lives instantly, while Zindoga sustained a fractured right lower limb.

The BMW came to rest on a culvert pillar, having traveled approximately 143 meters from the scene of the accident.

Culpable homicide charges carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment or fines up to level 14, as per Zimbabwean law. The community and the families of the victims expressed mixed reactions to the court’s sentencing decision, with some expressing disappointment and calling for stricter punishments, while others found solace in the completion of community service and license suspension.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and cautious driving to ensure the safety of all road users and the need for continuous efforts to promote road safety in Shamva and beyond.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...