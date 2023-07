We Hate Mr Mnangagwa’s Deception – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Message from CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa in the past week

PRESIDENT CHAMISA’ RALLY TAKEAWAYS: “We do not hate Mr Mnangagwa, we hate his actions. We do not hate Mr Mnangagwa, we hate his deception.

We do not hate Mr Mnangagwa, we hate his lack of knowledge.

We do not hate Mr Mnangagwa, we hate his incompetence.

We do not hate Mr Mnangagwa, we hate his mistreatment.”

