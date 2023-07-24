Fitness Influencer Dies Dies After A Barbell He Was Trying To Lift Broke His Neck

A 33-year-old Indonesian fitness influencer, Justyn Vicky died after a barbell he was trying to lift broke his neck.

He was working out at a gym in Indonesia’s Bali when the accident happened on July 15, Channel News Asia reported.

In a viral video on social media, Justyn Vicky can be seen at the Paradise Bali gym trying a squat press with the barbell on his shoulders.

He seems unable to stand upright after going into the squat, according to Channel News Asia reported.

As he tries to hold the weight, he falls back into a sitting position as the barbell drops on the back of his neck.

Vicky’s spotter seems to lose his balance and can be seen falling backwards with him during the incident. A spotter is someone who provides assistance and support during weightlifting.

Vicky was trying to lift a 210kg weight, Channel News Asia reported, citing the reports.

Due to the accident, he was left with “a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs,” Channel News Asia reported, citing a UK-based newspaper.

Vicky was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he died shortly after undergoing an emergency operation, Channel News Asia reported.

Since his death, tributes have poured in. The Paradise Bali, the gym where he worked, in an Instagram post, called Vicky a “beacon of inspiration, motivation and unwavering support,” according to Channel News Asia reported.

