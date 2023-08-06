Elisabeth Valerio Confident Of Victory

Spread the love

Political Correspondent

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader, Elisabeth Valerio is confident of victory in the coming polls.

Although Political observers say the 2023 Presidential election is an epic duel between bitter rivals Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF and Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Valerio sees herself as a dark horse capable of pulling a shocker.

“Having served most of my life as a global advocate for diversity, education and African economic development, I am deeply honoured to be representing the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) as a candidate for President of Zimbabwe in the 2023 general elections.

I am fully committed to championing the full restoration of a vibrant, prosperous and united Zimbabwe and Africa, “said Valerio.

She also wrote on Facebook :

It was great to be in #Harare this weekend for our nationwide “Meet the UZA Candidates” campaign.

I was also with our teams putting up the new UZA Presidential posters. We are 3 weeks away from the August 23rd elections with a lot of ground to cover.

#ZimElection2023 #Valerio2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...