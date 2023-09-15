West Property Holdings Wins Financial Property Legal Challenge

Spread the love

By Business Reporter-West Property Holdings has won a long-standing financial property legal challenge where the High Court had initially ordered the attachment of land to counterbalance the debt with Fairclot Investments over funding a dual carriageway in Harare leading to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The victory was awarded to West Property Holdings by the Supreme Court Friday after Augur appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the High Court decision to settle its debt with Fairclot in United States dollars instead of the local currency.

Supreme Court judges Justices Chinembiri Bhunu, George Chiweshe, and Hlekani Mwayera squashed the appeal. The trio unanimously agreed that the debt was executable in local currency in terms of Zimbabwe’s financial laws.

In a statement after the landmark ruling, West Property Holdings assured its stakeholders of the security of their properties.

Below is the statement

We are pleased to advise our stakeholders and valued customers of the outcome of the appeal filed under SC271/23.

The ruling, which was delivered today, cements and confirms that, indeed Stand Number 654 Pomona Township belongs to WestProp Holdings Ltd

We have thus put to rest any legal impediments and challenges to our title, and the dispute between Augur Investments, Doorex Properties and Fairclot Investments has finally been determined in our favour by the Apex Court, which has confirmed the full discharge of the liability.

We take this opportunity to reassure our esteemed stakeholders and clients that the Pomona Dream will undoubtedly be delivered.

With all the legal battles now behind us, our focus is now on delivering the Pomona Dream and satisfying the imagination of our stakeholders and clients.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...