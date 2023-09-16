Harare Resident In The Dock For Forging Bank Statements For UK Visa Applicants

A 25-year-old resident of Harare appeared before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was accused of forging bank statements for individuals applying for United Kingdom visas. The accused, Luke Sibanda, has been granted bail of US$300 and is remanded to October 25 for trial.

Sibanda was apprehended by officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after receiving information that he was providing counterfeit bank statements to Zimbabweans seeking UK visas. Undercover ZACC personnel posed as potential clients, and Sibanda allegedly demanded US$160 for his services.

On September 11, ZACC investigators set a trap and arrested Sibanda. During the arrest, they discovered several forged bank statements, letters of recommendation with various letterheads, and counterfeit date stamps from different organizations in his office.

Pardon Dziva represented the State in the case.

