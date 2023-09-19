Kid Drowning

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Three Young Girls in Chiweshe**

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded on Sunday when three young girls lost their lives in a drowning incident while fishing in Chiraire River in Chiweshe.

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.

Local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the distress call, and police have successfully retrieved the bodies of the three girls from the river.

The community is in mourning as they grapple with this devastating loss. The incident has left the entire region deeply saddened.

Post-mortem examinations are pending to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.

