Mvurwi Resident Acquitted Over Destruction Of Mnangagwa’s Election Campaign Posters

By A Correspondent| A Mvurwi resident has been acquitted after standing trial on charges of destroying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election campaign posters used during harmonised elections held in August.

Tendai Dandajena, a 43 year-old resident of Mvurwi in Mashonaland Central province and a supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party had been on trial at Bindura Magistrates Court after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on 9 July 2023 in Concession while on his way to attend a political campaign rally in the capital city of Mashonaland Central province, which was scheduled to be addressed by CCC political party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Dandajena was charged with destruction of political posters in contravention of section 152(1) of the Electoral Act.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Dandajena unlawfully removed and tore ZANU PF political party campaign posters bearing President Mnangagwa’s picture, which were displayed on a wooden utility electricity pole in Concession.

One torn poster was produced during trial in court as part of the political campaign material, which had been allegedly destroyed by the Mvurwi resident while three state witnesses including the complainant Paradzai Bhobho testified against Dandajena.

However, Dandajena was recently acquitted at the close of the prosecution case after his lawyer Ernest Jena of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights applied for discharge after arguing that his client was actually a victim of assault by some ZANU PF political party supporters, who apprehended him and insulted him for wearing CCC political party regalia in a no-go area for the opposition party.

