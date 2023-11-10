BREAKING: Zim Hit With Darkness As Makandiwa Victim Blessing Mashangwa Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwe has been hit with darkness as prominent victim of self proclaimed prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa died on Friday morning.

Blessing, a mother of 3, was staying in South Africa at the time of her death.

Blessing, was blessing to the nation being the only female member of the Pentecostal Occult churches, who was brave to speak out and expose fake prophets before anyone could when both Walter Magaya and Emmanuel Makandiwa targeted her assets between 2016 and 2017, and did not get discouraged by court losses.

https://fb.watch/odMlh8CGG0/

She also spoke out against the Talent Chiwenga aligned ZANU PF Prophet, Jay Israel (Jacob Dube) who secretly connived with Makandiwa staff members against her in South Africa.

Mashangwa, (43) died at a hospital in South Africa, and her family who spoke with ZimEye, said arrangements are underway for her repatriation.

REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR MORE DETAILS…

https://fb.watch/odMlh8CGG0/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...