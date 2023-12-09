CCC Punishes Mnangagwa By Boycotting the Tshabangu-Bi-Elections

By Farai D Hove | The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has wielded its political influence to punish ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa by strategically boycotting the bi-elections initiated by the self-proclaimed representative, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu falsely claimed to speak on behalf of the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC, leading to a contentious electoral process.

The aftermath of the boycott unfolded with the controversial ascension of GoldMafia implicated Scott Sakupwanya, who secured a parliamentary seat. This victory, however, was marred by the exclusion of the legitimate winner of the 2023 elections, highlighting the disruptive consequences of the CCC’s protest.

The intricacies of this political maneuver were exposed when Simba Chikanza revealed operations involving Sakupwanya and Tshabangu between November and December. This revelation added another layer of controversy to the situation, exposing the questionable tactics employed by these individuals.

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa criticized CCC’s decision, stating, “CCC has resolved to boycott today’s elections, but the unfortunate thing about our politics is that results will still stand. This wasn’t a strategically opportune time for that as CCC is already at its weakest. The boycott is more a pliant bow than a strategic retreat.”

Despite the mounting criticism, CCC remained silent, offering no official response to Mliswa’s remarks or the revelations brought forth by Chikanza. The lack of comment further intensified the uncertainty surrounding the party’s motives and the efficacy of its chosen course of action. The political landscape in the wake of these events is fraught with controversy, casting a shadow over the legitimacy of the electoral process and the actors involved.

