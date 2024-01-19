Black Stars On Brink Of Elimination After 2-2 Draw Against Egypt

Sports Correspondent

Ghana faces a precarious position in the Africa Cup of Nations as they drew 2-2 against Egypt, with the Black Stars’ chances of advancing hanging by a thread.

Despite taking the lead twice, including a goal by Mohammed Kudus, Ghana’s struggles leave them winless after two Group B matches.

Chris Hughton’s team now faces a crucial final game, hoping for favorable outcomes in other matches to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

