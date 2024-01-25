CAF Suspends Morocco Coach

Spread the love

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has been handed a four-match suspension and a fine for his involvement in a post-match altercation with DRC captain Chancel Mbemba.

The incident unfolded immediately after the Group F match between Morocco and DRC, resulting in a heated exchange that extended into a scuffle involving players and officials.

The CAF disciplinary committee has deemed Regragui responsible, imposing a four-match ban with two games suspended for a year pending good behavior.

Morocco’s Football Federation plans to appeal, asserting that Regragui’s actions did not violate sportsmanship

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...