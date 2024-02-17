Mine Operations : The Logistics After Registration

A Step-by-Step Guide

Embarking on mine operations involves more than just registration. Here’s what to do next:

Appointing a Manager:

Begin by selecting a manager through the Ministry of Mines. Fill out the required form and provide necessary documents such as IDs, certificates of registration, and inspection certificates.

Hiring a Blaster:

Ensure you hire someone with the right expertise and licensing for blasting. This process is facilitated by the Ministry of Mines.

Obtaining Explosives Licenses: Apply for storage and purchase licenses after your magazine (explosives storage room) has been inspected and approved.

Magazine Room Setup: Construct a designated room for storing explosives, adhering to safety regulations.

Employee Registration:

Maintain a comprehensive mine register listing all employees with full details.

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA):

Depending on the scale of operations, an EIA may be required. This is conducted through the Ministry of Mines by a consultant.

Returns and Reporting:

Keep track of returns and reports, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Reporting: Detailed reporting to the EMA will be necessary, in conjunction with returns.Gold Registration: If mining gold, ensure proper registration with relevant authorities.

Documentation and Information Management: Maintain accurate mining books and records, ensuring transparency and compliance.

For further details and assistance, contact:

Phone/WhatsApp:

0774028830

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: ThreeWingersEnterprises.com

