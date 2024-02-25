Shock As Shurugwi Mine Punishing Workers Who Voted For Chamisa

Spread the love

Cynthia Gold Mine in Shurugwi is vetting its workers and kicking out anyone found to have links with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, a local media organisation has been told.

A board member of the mine, Peter Mashaya openly said that the workers are being punished for voting CCC councillors from Makusha Suburb into office.

The Mine has 300 workers.

“I will say this openly, we are no longer entertaining any CCC activist at Cynthia Mine. People from the opposition should go and eat from their father not from our father because it won’t be fair.

“We have been vetting people since last Thursday using our party cell registers and we are giving a card to every member vetted in. We are punishing them for betraying us when they voted for CCC councillors in Makusha.

-The Source

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...