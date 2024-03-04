Bomb Scared Mnangagwa Back In Victoria Falls

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back to Victoria Falls, barely a week after he was forced to make a u-turn last week Friday following a bomb scare at the airport.

Today, Mnangagwa landed safely is currently attending the 56th session of the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (ECA-COM2024) which is running until 5th March 2024.

Last week, Mnangagwa was forced to abort the trip midway after reports of a bomb scare from a John Doe was communicated to him.

He has since fired Airforce chief Elson Moyo over the issue and replaced him with Air Marshall John Jacob Nzvede.

