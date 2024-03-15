Another Forgotten Musician Hero-Worships Chivhayo For A Car

By Showbiz Reporter- Forgotten and one of the pioneers of Zim-dancehall musicians, Sniper Storm, real name Donald Chirisa, has contacted the controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, asking for a car.

Chivhavo is on a Zanu PF-sponsored free-expensive car dishing spree for Zimbabwe celebrities.

Zanu PF is fronting Chivhayo on its 2028 election campaign to target and capture celebrities so that they will promote the brand of the unpopular party.

So far, Chivhayo has dished cars to more than 20 celebrities, mostly musicians and radio DJs.

Reaching out to Chivhayo through his Facebook page, Snipper Storm said he is a committed Zanu PF supporter.

Below is Sniper Storm’s letter to Chivhayo, which he posted on his Facebook page.

Full Text:

Greetings @sir_wicknell , Chekutanga ndinotenda nebasa ramabata masvondo apfuura aya kuMasowe nekuvaiimbi muchitenda mabasa nekushanda neZanu PF

Ndaona mati Chirongwa chapera , asi…

Nema shoko enyu ndotiwo “kana muchikwanisa muine zvamuchaita pamberi mundi rangarirewo”

Basa ndenge ndichi bata hangu over the years ndichifamba nawo musangano we Zanu PF from as early as i can remember during my music carreer

From National Gala’s, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MP’s and in support of the Zanu PF party and The President himself during every election and i am still steadfast up to now

Ndiri mwana wemusangano akakwana uye anotumika

Mukati imomo mune Comrades, anopupura nebasa randa bata over the years tisingataure hedu mazita

Kunyarara kuremekedza process asi ndatoonawo ipapa kuti pamwe pacho mwana asingacheme anofira mumbereko

Kunyarara kuno kwadzisa…

Below are some links of the events ive openly worked with the party

Salute

