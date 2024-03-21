Auxillia Mnangagwa Denied US Visa

By Diplomatic Correspondent- resident Emerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia has missed the United Nations conference on women’s rights in New York after failing to secure a visa.

This comes amidst recent sanctions imposed by the United States against Mnangagwa and his wife, citing allegations of resource plundering and human rights abuses.

While foreign leaders and their spouses subject to US sanctions are typically permitted to travel to the United Nations headquarters in New York – considered international territory – they may face restrictions and monitoring.

The 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women commenced on March 11 and concludes on March 22.

Auxillia was scheduled to speak at a side event on March 18, but her daughter-in-law, Leya Travis-Mnangagwa, who is married to Emmerson Junior, delivered her speech instead.

Leya serves as a director at the first lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation.

Although the United States embassy did not provide a comment, diplomatic sources suggested that the foreign ministry submitted visa applications late for Zimbabwean delegates, including the first lady and female provincial ministers.

“I understand there were visa complications with late submission of applications,” remarked a western diplomat to ZimLive.

Despite Auxillia’s absence, Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Permanent Secretary Mavis Sibanda, and Senate President Mabel Chinomona attended the conference.

Speculation arises that the visa denial could be retaliation after four officials from the US development agency USAID were recently detained and expelled from Zimbabwe on espionage charges.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned the treatment of the officials, emphasizing the importance of accountability from the Zimbabwean government.

In a March 19 post on X, the first lady mentioned being “invited as guest of honour at the Zimbabwe event on the sidelines of the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York in recognition of my contribution to the empowerment of women and girls,” while sharing pictures of her daughter-in-law speaking at the event. However, she did not provide reasons for her absence.

Source: ZimLive

