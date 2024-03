Donovan Bernard Steals Show

Spread the love

Unsung hero.

Donovan Bernard with two big saves and a successful spot-kick in the penalty shootout to set the platform for the Warriors victory over Zambia yesterday.

Zimbabwe plays Kenya in Tuesday’s final after the East Africans dispatched hosts Malawi 4-0.

bayawabaya

ZIFA

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...