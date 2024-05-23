Government Launches National Youth Service Initiative

GOVERNMENT is set to launch the National Youth Service Programme in Mashonaland East Province this Friday as part of efforts to inculcate national values in young people.

In a Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare this Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the programme is meant to inculcate values of Ubuntu/Unhu, patriotism and leadership in the country’s youthful population.

