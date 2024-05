Police Hunting For Inter Africa Bus Owner

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested top Zanu PF official Esau Mupfumi following scenes of violence involving touts at Mutare-Harare bus rank in Mutare.

According to a police statement, Mupfumi has already been arrested while Inter Africa owner Leornard Mukumba is on wanted list.

